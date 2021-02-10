State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.97. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

