State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 234,831 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,773,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

