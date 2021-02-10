State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 11,660 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,351 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of SEA worth $34,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after purchasing an additional 762,438 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,479,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $78,992,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

Shares of SE stock opened at $274.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $278.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

