State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,631 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,861 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $48,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Argus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

AMAT opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

