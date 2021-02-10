State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $41,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CME Group by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CME Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

NASDAQ CME opened at $191.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

