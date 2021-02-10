State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $32.66 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,697 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of General Motors worth $32,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,423 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.37.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

