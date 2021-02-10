State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $52.22 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,998 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $52,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

