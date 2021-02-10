State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 832,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,940 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $38,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

