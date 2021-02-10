State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $31,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities stock opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

