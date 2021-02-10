State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,878 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Square worth $49,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,435,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

SQ stock opened at $258.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.30. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.72, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Insiders sold 1,459,645 shares of company stock worth $312,049,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

