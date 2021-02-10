State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,971 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.6% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of PayPal worth $270,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $281.01. 207,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,647,754. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $286.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.93 and its 200-day moving average is $209.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.