State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 31,467 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $150,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $225,818,000 after purchasing an additional 779,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after buying an additional 712,339 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.09. 309,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

