State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,337,682 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,337,682 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $133,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 216,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a PE ratio of -543.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

