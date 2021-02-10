State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 179,118 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 179,118 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $166,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.93. 79,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

