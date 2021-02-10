State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 69,248 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,248 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $126,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1,578.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Chevron by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.50. 141,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

