State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 70,946 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,946 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $109,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.62. 258,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,830,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $721.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

