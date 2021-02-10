Steadview Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 459,055 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 459,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,909,000. Square accounts for about 13.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Shares of SQ opened at $258.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 409.72, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $264.27.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,459,645 shares of company stock worth $312,049,306. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

