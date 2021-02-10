Steadview Capital Management LLC Invests $96.49 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 635,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,485,000. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 13.2% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.6% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Truist raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.55.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,110.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 697,405 shares of company stock worth $88,044,764 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

