StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STEP. Barclays began coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StepStone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

