Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target to $6.00

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.70 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $2.19 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

