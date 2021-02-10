Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,650 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,655% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

