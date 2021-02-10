Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.65

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 442949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

