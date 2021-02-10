Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.11

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after buying an additional 780,340 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,926 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,541,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

