Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.97. 2,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,265. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Strategic Education by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $3,070,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Strategic Education by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after acquiring an additional 59,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.