Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,905 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 80,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 78,118 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $800,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $74.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.