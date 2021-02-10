Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 601 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 459,975 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corteva by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

