Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX stock opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,793 shares of company stock valued at $44,976,313. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.