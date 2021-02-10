Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $291,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.67.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.