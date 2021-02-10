Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $356,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.8% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $1,937,279 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.