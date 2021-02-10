Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $274,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASML by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ASML by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,293,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $565.50 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

