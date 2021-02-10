Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,876,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.