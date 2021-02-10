Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 11,920 First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3,169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,737,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.