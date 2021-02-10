Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.