Strs Ohio Buys 5,000 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $137.28. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.19.

MDGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.