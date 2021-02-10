Strs Ohio Grows Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 398,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

VYGR stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

