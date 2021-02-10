Strs Ohio Has $607,000 Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of Daktronics worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Daktronics by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $342.62 million, a PE ratio of -109.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.