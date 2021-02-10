Strs Ohio Sells 10,900 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.38% of Harvard Bioscience worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBIO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

HBIO stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.88 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.21.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

