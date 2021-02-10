Strs Ohio Sells 2,400 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of CRA International worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CRA International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $446.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $61.39.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

