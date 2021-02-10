Strs Ohio Sells 3,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $362.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

