Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 173.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $242.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

