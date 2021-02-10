Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,760 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

SKT stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

