Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $265,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.