Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $490,000 Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $260.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.49. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $265.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.