Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 149.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

