Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:FNF opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $46.23.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

