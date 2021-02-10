Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 512 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

