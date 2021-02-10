Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 726 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 120.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE:PHM opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

