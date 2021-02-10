Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 788 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.07.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.89. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

