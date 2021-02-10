Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.