Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 362,572 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.